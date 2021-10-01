'Sunny' selected to screen at two film festivals

By Express News Service

Following its release on Amazon Prime Video, Ranjith Sankar’s Sunny has been selected at two prestigious international film festivals — Calella Film Festival 2021 (October 1-October 9, 2021), Spain, and Dhaka International Film Festival 2022 (January 15-January 23, 2022).

Along with being the only Indian film to be screened at Calella Film Festival, it has also made it to the competition section in both festivals.

Sharing his excitement on the selection, writer and director Ranjith Sankar adds, "It’s very exciting that our film is being screened at film festivals, especially in a European festival like Calella. When we made Sunny, we showed it to a few people in the festival circuit in India, and they felt that the film has a universal appeal and suggested we give it a shot. That’s how we applied at Calella."

"Sunny is selected in the competition section and is the only Indian film in the Calella Film Festival right now. The festival has been screening very good films for the past five-six years, and it’s a very proud moment for Team Sunny that we have got an opportunity to showcase it in front of an international audience. Sunny is also going to be screened at the Dhaka International Film Festival. It has been selected for screening at the Asian Competition section. We are very happy and really looking forward to the experiences.”

Sunny narrates the story of a single character named Sunny, who is going through a state of emotional turmoil after losing everything he holds dear.

While holed up in a luxury hotel, his perspective is altered by a couple of curious strangers over seven days. Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, Sunny also features actors Aju Varghese, Sshivada, Mamta Mohandas, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Innocent and Vijay Babu in voice roles.