STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Void full of memories

Pooja Nirmal’s debut music project ‘The Void’ talks about a man lost in the present without a past

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Pooja Nirmal’s debut project released on Karikku Tuned is out of the box, and quite the food for thought. 

Pooja Nirmal’s debut project released on Karikku Tuned is out of the box, and quite the food for thought. 

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

In the wilderness lies a man. He woke up in a perplexed state of mind, not knowing where to go. This is the opening scene of Pooja Nirmal’s debut music video ‘The Void’. The 27-year old’s debut project released on Karikku Tuned is out of the box, and quite the food for thought. 

“The video is about a man who is in coma. The story happens in his unconscious. Though he is confused in the beginning, he recognises flashes of his past, and eventually regains his memory,” says Pooja, who is also known as Poov.

The idea was conceived in 2020. Retouching certain aspects, the storyline was developed along with the director Sachin Dass, who is also the cinematographer/editor of the track. The title ‘The Void’ represents the emptiness in the man’s life, when his past is lost on him.

“From birth to death, life is a journey. We meet a lot of people, go to many places. Some of them influence you. Those factors decide the person you become. When you lose your memory, you lose everything. Then, you are just a piece of flesh. This was the thought behind the lyrics,” explains Pooja.

Abhilash Nandakumar has also been cast alongside Pooja in the video. As he takes a trip down the memory lane, Abhilash dances, in a certain euphoric frenzy, letting himself lose in the process. That is when his memory returns. “This is highlighted in the lyric, “Who fills the void between life and death, Memories..” she adds.

The video ends on a truly comforting note, though it leaves a viewer full of thoughts and conjecture. “In the end, he has a smile on his face as he stops and looks at a hill. This is a manifestation of a fresh start,” she says.

The three-minute video is produced by V3k. Aswathy Joshy is the art director, Hivith Nambiar is the assistant director, video is produced by Kickacid Productions, and the poster is designed by Najah. Watch it on @Karikku Tuned.

Picture Perfect

The serene visuals of the music video was shot in Wayanad. The team carried the shoot adhering to Covid protocols.

“A special mention to Globetrotter Miles To Go team for making our visit to the location possible,”  says Pooja. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pooja Nirmal
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp