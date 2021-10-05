STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indrajith’s sports film 'Aaha' slated to hit big screens on November 26

The makers of Indrajith-starrer Aaha have announced that the sports drama will hit theatres on November 26th.

Aaha has tug-of-war as its central subject and revolves around the survival stories of a host of characters

By Express News Service

The makers of Indrajith-starrer Aaha have announced that the sports drama will hit theatres on November 26th. Directed by Bibin Paul Samuel, Aaha has tug-of-war as its central subject and revolves around the survival stories of a host of characters played by Indrajith, Ashwin Kumar, Amit Chakkalakkal, and Manoj K Jayan among others. Santhy Balachandran plays the female lead. 

It is also said to be a celebration of relationships with a strong musical presence. Sayanora Philip is the composer. Tobit Chirayath penned the screenplay and dialogues for Aaha. Cinematography is by Rahul Deep Balachandran, who has worked in Bollywood and numerous web series. Shamjith Ravi has handled the art department, and editing is by director Bibin Paul Samuel himself. Prem Abraham is producing it under the banner of Zsazsa Productions.

Comments

