Mohanlal wraps up shoot for '12th Man'

By Express News Service

Mohanlal and all the cast members of Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man have completed shooting for the film, which had started rolling in mid-August. Touted as a mystery thriller, the film has Mohanlal playing the central character alongside 14 other actors.

Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Anu Sithara, Leona Lishoy, Shine Tom Chacko, Anusree, Chandunadh, Santhi Maya Devi, Aditi Ravi, Veena Nandakumar, Sshivada, and Priyanka Nair are among the cast members.

Satheesh Kurup shot the film set mainly in Idukki. KR Krishnakumar wrote the script of the film edited by VS Vinayak. Anil Johnson is the composer of the background score, and Rajeev Kovilakom is the art director.

Antony Perumbavoor is producing it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Mohanlal will next join the yet-to-be-titled Shaji Kailas thriller that has already commenced filming.