STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Noted singer and former General Secretary of KSSP VK Sasidharan passes away

VKS was the former General Secretary of the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad and taught at Sree Narayana Polytechnic for 30 years. 

Published: 06th October 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasidharan

Noted musician and singer VK Sasidharan (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Noted singer VK Sasidharan (VKS) passed away on Wednesday. He was 83. He was undergoing treatment for Covid for the past two weeks. The funeral will be held in Kollam this evening.

VKS was the former General Secretary of the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad and taught at Sree Narayana Polytechnic for 30 years. 

His poems, which created a distinct style of singing, have played a major role in encouraging scientific temper among the public.

VKS composed music for a number of poems, including Edassery's Poothapattu and Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali. In 1967, he composed four songs with PK Sivadas for Adoor Gopalakrishnan's 'Kamuki'.

VKS loved to compose music in a way that reflected the meaning of the lyrics and the emotion it contained, rather than the music itself. 

The late musician is survived by his wife Vasantha Latha and daughter Deepti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Sasidharan Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp