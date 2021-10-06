Noted singer and former General Secretary of KSSP VK Sasidharan passes away

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Noted singer VK Sasidharan (VKS) passed away on Wednesday. He was 83. He was undergoing treatment for Covid for the past two weeks. The funeral will be held in Kollam this evening.

VKS was the former General Secretary of the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad and taught at Sree Narayana Polytechnic for 30 years.

His poems, which created a distinct style of singing, have played a major role in encouraging scientific temper among the public.

VKS composed music for a number of poems, including Edassery's Poothapattu and Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali. In 1967, he composed four songs with PK Sivadas for Adoor Gopalakrishnan's 'Kamuki'.

VKS loved to compose music in a way that reflected the meaning of the lyrics and the emotion it contained, rather than the music itself.

The late musician is survived by his wife Vasantha Latha and daughter Deepti.