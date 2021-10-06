STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shane Nigam, Revathy team up for 'Bhoothakaalam'

The team shot the film during January-February, but the pandemic caused a delay in the post-production process.

A still from 'Bhoothakaalam'.

By Express News Service

Shane Nigam and veteran actor Revathy are coming together for a new film titled Bhoothakaalam. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film’s first look poster got released on Monday. 

The genre is being kept under wraps at the moment. “We want it to be a surprise factor,” says Rahul, who wrote the film’s story with Sreekumar Shreyas.

The team shot the film during January-February, but the pandemic caused a delay in the post-production process. The film’s main highlight, says Rahul, is the performances of the central characters.

“Revathy and Shane play a mother and son, and they have delivered two powerhouse performances here,” he adds. 

Bhoothakaalam also stars Saiju Kurup, James Eliya, Athira Patel, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Valsala Menon, Manju Pathrose, and Riyaz Narmakala. Interestingly Shane is making his debut as a music director as well as producer with the film. Gopi Sunder handles the background score. Shehnad Jalal is the cinematographer, with editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

Bhoothakaalam is produced jointly by Teresa Ranil Habeeb under the banners of Plan T Films and Shane Nigam Films. It will be released by A & A Release, the distribution company headed by filmmakers Amal Neerad and Anwar Rasheed. The makers have confirmed that the film will be hitting screens soon after theatres resume functioning in Kerala.

