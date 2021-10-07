STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prithviraj, Karan Johar to produce Driving Licence Hindi remake

The original film centred on an ego clash between a superstar (Prithviraj) and a fan/police officer (Suraj Venjaramoodu) who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. 

Published: 07th October 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

By Express News Service

There have been reports of a Hindi remake of Driving Licence in the works, with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the roles played respectively by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the original. 

As per Pinkvilla, the yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Raj Mehta (Good Newwz) will be co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions. A source tells us the news of the latter making his debut as a producer in Hindi is indeed true. 

The original film, directed by Jean Paul Lal Jr and penned by the late filmmaker Sachy (Ayyappanum Koshiyum), centred on an ego clash between a superstar (Prithviraj) and a fan/police officer (Suraj Venjaramoodu) who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Driving Licence also functioned as a satire of the South Indian film industry.
 

