Suresh Gopi’s Kaaval to release on November 25

By Express News Service

The makers of Suresh Gopi-starrer Kaaval have announced that the film will be hitting theatres on Nov 25. Also starring Renji Panicker in a significant role, Kaaval marks director Nithin Renji Panicker’s second film after his directorial debut, the Mammootty-starrer Kasaba.

The team has completed post-production. Kaaval is touted as an action family drama that tracks events across two generations.

The other prominent actors in the cast include Shankar Ramakrishnan, Suresh Krishna, Sreejith Ravi, Rajesh Sharma, Santosh Keezhatoor, Kichhu Tellus, Rajesh Sharma, Kannan Rajan P Dev, Rachel David, Muthumani, and Anjali Nair, among others.

Joby George is producing it under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. Nikhil S Praveen shot the film while Mansoor Muthoot edited it. Kaaval has music by Ranjin Raj and lyrics by BK Hari Narayanan.