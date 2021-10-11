'Genuinely loved people': Pratap Pothen remembers true friend and total artist Nedumudi Venu

By Online Desk

The inimitable Pratap Pothen on Monday paid homage to Nedumudi Venu, with whom he shared screen space in the Bharathan-directed groundbreaking Malayalam hit Thakara released in 1979.

Pratap Pothen played the eponymous hero with Venu playing the role of Chellappanashari (a shrewd carpenter). Written by P Padmarajan the film tells the story of a naive, mentally immature character who has a crush on Subhashini played by Surekha. Trusting the words of Chellappanashari, he indulges in a physical relationship with Subhashini whose father Mathu Mooppan, played by KG Menon finds out about the relationship and beats up Thakara black and blue. Thakara wreaks revenge by killing Mooppan. To his disappointment, Subhashini spurns him when he proposes to her after killing her father. The film ends with Thakara throwing himself before a speeding train.

ALSO READ: Nedumudi Venu: Malayalam cinema loses a multifaceted giant

Following the passing away of Venu owing to post-Covid complications, Pothen took to Facebook to pay homage to the versatile actor saying, "You never say farewell to a friend who will live forever in your heart...how can I ever forget you my Chellappan Ashari...Bharathan and you will never die...you will live forever in the hearts of people who made you their own...as a whole generation weeps...I say there is no need for tears...let us celebrate his life his achievements and remember there will never be another Nedumudi Venu..."

Pothen, who along with Venu came up with a sterling performance in another Bharathan-directed movie, Chamaram (1980), further noted, "My Chellappen Asaari was unique...he was a total artist...legendary is the word I would use to describe his artistry and much more than that he had the unique ability to touch every person he meets and make them feel special...he genuinely loved people... the keyword here is to listen..."

ALSO READ: Nedumudi Venu gave new dimension to natural acting

The actor went on to add that Venu was multi-talented as he would play mridangam or the tabla or sing and he would do all that with consummate skill. "He was a giant...I could go on and on about him...there will never be another one like you..."

Pratap Pothen signed off saying, "I will always love you for your kindness friendship and art...my only true friend in the Malayalam industry."

WATCH |