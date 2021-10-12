STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khalid Rahman’s Thallumaala goes on floors

Cinematographer Jimshi Khalid will be reteaming with Khalid again after Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and Unda.

Published: 12th October 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:14 AM

Tovino Thomas.

By Express News Service

The production of Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Thallumaala has commenced with a customary pooja function. 

The film sees Khalid Rahman back in the directing chair after last year’s Love starring Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan. Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza (Thamaasha-fame) share co-writing credit on the film’s script.

The film is expected to be a fun-filled realistic drama. Cinematographer Jimshi Khalid will be reteaming with Khalid again after Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and Unda. Rex Vijayan and Shahbaz Aman will compose the tracks, with Sushin Shyam working on the background score.

