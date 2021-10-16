Indrans and Vijay Babu reteam for Vamanan

By Express News Service

After #Home, Indrans and Vijay Babu are reteaming for Vamanan, written and directed by AB Binil. The makers have released a title poster.

Produced by Arun Babu KB and Samah Ali under the banner of Movie Gaang Productions, Vamanan has Vijay Babu in a pivotal role.

The makers call it a “horror-psycho thriller” film about the survival of a man who works as a homestay manager at a hill station and his family. The supporting cast will feature Harish Kanaran, Seema G Nair, Sinu Siddharth and AB Aji.

The technical team has Arun Sivan as the cinematographer, Babu Rathnam as the editor, Nithin George as the composer, and Nidhin Edappal as the art director.