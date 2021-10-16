Malayalam action thriller Muddy to release on December 10

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that debutant Malayali filmmaker Dr Pragabhal is bringing India’s first 4x4 off-road racing film, Muddy. The action thriller will have a worldwide release in theatres on December 10, 2021.

The film will be a multilingual release, with the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu versions planned for a simultaneous release. Prema Krishnadas is bankrolling it under the banner of PK7 Creations.

The film features newcomers Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair in the lead roles. Malayalam actors Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Renji Panicker, Sunil Sugatha, Shobha Mohan and Guinness Manoj are also part of the cast.

Pragabal had told us earlier that he and his team spent five years on the production of Muddy, with the principal actors engaged for two years in real-time training in mud racing and executing risky stunts without doubles.

The technical crew comprises composer Ravi Basrur (KGF-fame), editor San Lokesh (Raatsasan), and cinematographer KG Ratheesh.