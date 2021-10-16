Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham  heads for digital premiere

By Express News Service

After Tamil and Telugu, Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to launch their first Malayalam direct-to-digital release with Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. The film, helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval (Android Kunjappan), will stream on the platform’s VIP service. A release date is yet to be announced.

Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Vincy Aloshious, Jaffer Idukki, and Joy Mathew are the other leading players in the film that is touted as a comical drama of a satirical nature. As in Android Kunjappan, the film features a host of eccentric characters that cross paths with the central couple played by Nivin and Grace. Nivin plays an acting teacher and Grace, his wife and former television actor.

Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is produced by Nivin’s home banner Pauly Jr Pictures. Vinod Illampally shot the film while Manoj Kannoth edited it. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair composed the score, and Sreejith Sreenivasan designed the sound. Anees Nadodi handled the art department.