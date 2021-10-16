STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham  heads for digital premiere

After Tamil and Telugu, Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to launch their first Malayalam direct-to-digital release with Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham.

Published: 16th October 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Nivin Pauly at the world premiere of 'Moothon'.

Actor Nivin Pauly (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

After Tamil and Telugu, Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to launch their first Malayalam direct-to-digital release with Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. The film, helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval (Android Kunjappan), will stream on the platform’s VIP service. A release date is yet to be announced.

Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Vincy Aloshious, Jaffer Idukki, and Joy Mathew are the other leading players in the film that is touted as a comical drama of a satirical nature. As in Android Kunjappan, the film features a host of eccentric characters that cross paths with the central couple played by Nivin and Grace. Nivin plays an acting teacher and Grace, his wife and former television actor.

Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is produced by Nivin’s home banner Pauly Jr Pictures. Vinod Illampally shot the film while Manoj Kannoth edited it. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair composed the score, and Sreejith Sreenivasan designed the sound. Anees Nadodi handled the art department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nivin Pauly Kanakam Kamini Kalaham
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp