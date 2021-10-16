Sunny Wayne’s next a drama, Appan

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Sunny Wayne is doing a new project helmed by Maju and produced by Vellam producers Josekutty Madathil and Ranjith Manambarakkat. The project has been titled Appan.

The poster revealing the title was released on the social media handle of Dulquer Salmaan. Sunny Wayne Productions is jointly producing Appan with Josekutty and Ranjith’s banner Tiny Hands Productions.

Appan also stars Alencier Ley Lopez, Ananya, Grace Antony, and Pauly Valsan in the lead roles. Maju wrote the screenplay with R Jayakumar based on a story by the former.

The rest of the cast features Radhika Radhakrishnan, Anil K Shivaram, Ashraf, and Master Drupad Krishna in major roles. Appan has Kiran Das as editor and Pappu as cinematographer, and Dawn Vincent has scored the music. Kripesh Ayyappankutty is the art director, and Lenin Valappad is in charge of sync sound.