Winners of 2021 Kerala State Film Awards declared, find full list here

KOCHI: The results of the 51st Kerala State Film Awards were declared on Saturday afternoon, October 16, 2021, honouring the best of Kerala’s cinema and artistes from the year 2020.



The jury of this prestigious awards committee was chaired by actress and director Suhasini Maniratnam, a Tamil Nadu State Film Awardee. Other jury members of this year's Kerala Film Awards include South Indian filmmakers Bhadran, P Sheshadri, musician Mohan Sithara, cinematographer C K Muraleedharan, sound designer M Harikumar, and critic and screenwriter N Sasidharan.

The results were declared by the minister of Kerala Film Development Corporation, Saji Cheriyan, along with the Chalachitra Academy in an event hosted in Thiruvananthapuram.



‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ won the award for Best Film, with its writer-director Jeo Baby being crowned Best Screenwriter. The Best Actor award went to Jayasurya for his performance in ‘Vellam’, and the Best Actress award was given to Anna Ben for her work in ‘Kappela’. Sidhartha Siva won Best Director. Sachy directorial ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ won best popular film.

The director of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, Jeo Baby, said he was extremely happy and would like to dedicate the award to all the women in this society. "While making the film, we really want to send it to film festivals. The reason is that we were sure that it is a topic that needs to be discussed. Beyond our expectations, the film was well-received by the audience all over when it was released online," said Jeo.

However, Jeo did not hesitate to convey his disappointment in Nimisha Sajayan not getting the Best Actress award for the film. "I really expected that Nimisha will get an award for the movie as she has enacted her character to utmost perfection," he added.



This year, the Kerala State Film Awards selected its winners from a pool of over 80 films. The full list of winners is as follows:



Best Actor: Jayasurya (Vellam)



Best Actress: Anna Ben (Kappela)



Best Film: The Great Indian Kitchen (Director: Jeo Baby)



Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value: Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Director: Sachy)

Second Best Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam (Senna Hegde)

Best Children's Film: Bonami



Best Director: Sidhartha Siva (Ennivar)



Best Screenwriter: Jeo Baby (The Great Indian Kitchen)

Best Story: Senna Hegde (Thinkalazcha Nischayam)



Best Director (Debut): Muhammad Musthafa (Kappela)



Best Editor: Mahesh Narayanan (C U Soon)

Best Cinematography: Chandru Selvaraj (Kayattum)

Best Sound Design: Tony Babu (The Great Indian Kitchen)

Best Music Director, Best Background Score: M Jayachandran (Sufiyum Sujatayum)

Best Lyricist: Anwar Ali



Best Art Direction: Santosh Raman (Pyali, Malik)

Best Visual Effects: Saryas Mohammad (Love)

Best Character Actor: Sudheesh (Ennivar, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam)

Best Character Actress: Sreekekha (Veyil)

Best Child Actor: Niranjan S.

Best Child Actress: Aravya Sharma



Best Singer (Male): Shahbaaz Aman



Best Singer (Female): Nithya Mammen



Best Dubbing Artists: Shobi Thilakan (male), Riya Saira (female)

Best Colorist: Liju Prabhakar (Kayattam)

Best Makeup: Rasheed Ahamed (Article 21)

Best Costume: Dhanya Balakrishnan (Malik)

Best Choreography: Lalitha Soby & Babu Xavier (Soofiyum Sujathayum)



Special award for women/transgender category: Nanjiamma