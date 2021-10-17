STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Humbled at twin honour, aim to create Indo-Arabic musical confluence: M Jayachandran

Jayachandran told TNIE that he was humbled as no other music director has had a chance to win these two coveted honours in a single edition of the state film awards.

Published: 17th October 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Awards are not new to ace music composer M Jayachandran. But when he was adjudged best music director and also won the honour for the best background score at the 51st Kerala State Film Awards, it was definitely a special achievement.

Jayachandran told TNIE that he was humbled as no other music director has had a chance to win these two coveted honours in a single edition of the state film awards. “If at all I had a chance to win an award this year, I thought it would be for background score. But the twin honour has really surprised me,” he said.

“The background score of Sufiyum Sujathayum is connected to my musical soul as I could undertake a exhaustive journey through Sufi and Arabic musical genres. I want to dedicate this award to the memory of the movie’s director Shanavas whom we fondly call Shanu. He had entrusted me to instil life into the movie through the backgrond score,” he remembered.

Jaychandran said Shanavas gave him full freedom which is essentially what an artist or musician needs. “It is because of his support that even during the raging pandemic we could arrange artists from as far as Istanbul.” He said Sufiyum Sujathayum taught him that any limitation can be overcome if there is a will.

On winning the honour for best music director for the song ‘Vathikkalu Vellaripravu..’ Jayachandran said it was usually unlikely that a commercially successful song could fetch its composer an award. “But it happened in the case of Sufiyum Sujathayum and I am truly honoured at the ‘double dhamaka’,” he added.Jayachandran said newcomer Nithya Mammen bagging the award for best female playback singer for ‘Vaathikkalu Vellaripravu’ also brought him immense joy.

“Everyone suggested that the song should be given to established singers like Shreya Ghoshal. But I was sure Nithya was the right person,” he said. “I had experimented with Arabic and Sufi music in the background score of movies like Gaddama. But never could I explore its varied facets till ‘Sufiyum Sujathayum’ My dream is to create an Indo-Arabic musical confluence in symphonic proportions,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Jayachandran Kerala State Film Awards
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp