Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Veekam begins rolling in Kochi

The first scene was filmed with producer Sheelu Abraham, Muthumani and Baby Shraya.

Published: 19th October 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood director-actor Dhyan Sreenivasan

By Express News Service

Director Sagar Hari, known for making Kumbarees and Sathyam Mathrame Bodhippikkoo, has started shooting his third film titled Veekam in Kochi. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sheelu Abraham and Dinesh Prabhakar essay the main characters.

Veekam is touted as a psychological thriller in the backdrop of a medical campus. Presented by Abraham Mathew under the banner of Abam Movies, the film is produced by Sheelu Abraham.

The first scene was filmed with Sheelu Abraham, Muthumani and Baby Shraya. The film also stars Aju Varghese, Siddique, G Suresh Kumar, Dain Davis, Dayyana Hameed Sundarpandian and many newcomers. 

