STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Ramesh Pisharody leads survival thriller 'No Way Out'

While No Way Out is the latest entry in the 'limited setting' category after CU Soon and Sunny, the film won't have a pandemic-centric narrative.

Published: 19th October 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ramesh Pisharody

Actor Ramesh Pisharody

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After The Priest, Ramesh Pisharody will be seen again in a non-comic role in debutant Nithin Devidas' No Way Out, described by the filmmaker as a survival thriller. Shoot for the same has been completed. The team is currently in the middle of post-production, aiming for a theatre release in December.

No Way Out is the latest entry in the 'limited setting' category after CU Soon and Sunny. However, as per the filmmaker, the film won't have a pandemic-centric narrative. "The majority of the film moves along the survival thriller track save for a few flashbacks," says Nithin, who promises a "unique treatment" of the subject matter.

Adding further, Nithin tells us that 90-95 per cent of the film will have Ramesh occupying the frames. "It primarily focuses on his character with a few other characters making appearances in flashbacks which are as integral to the narrative as much as anything else," he says. 

Basil Joseph, Raveena (June fame) and Dharmajan Bolgatty are the other cast members in No Way Out. Filming took 17 days. No Way Out was shot by debutant Varghese David and edited by KR Midhun. Remosh MS is bankrolling the film under the banner of Remo Entertaintmentz.

In a first of its kind, the team had released a new poster accomodating the credits of everyone who worked in the crew, including the tea boy, focus puller and others.  A mass communication graduate, Nithin had previously dabbled in promotional videos and ads for the railways that garnered appreciation from some corners. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Pisharody No Way Out Nithin Devidas
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp