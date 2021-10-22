10th Dharamshala International Film Festival reveals line-up 

By Express News Service

The 10th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be held online from November 4 to 10, 2021. This is the second time the hillside festival has gone online, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DIFF’s 2021 line-up features the Indian premieres of Feathers (winner of Grand Prize at the Cannes Critics’ Week), The Tale of King Crab (premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight), El Planeta (premiered at Sundance Film Festival), and Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary’s entry to the Oscars).

The titles in the Indian Feature Narratives category include Uljhan (dir. Ashish Pant) and Shoebox (dir. Faraz Ali) and Laila Aur Satt Geet (dir. Pushpendra Singh). On the decision to go online again, festival director Ritu Sarin said, “In this landmark 10th year of DIFF, we are sad that because of the pandemic we will not be able to host a physical festival but we are nonetheless thrilled to reach audiences all over India and beyond with another digital iteration of our beloved festival.

DIFF’s reputation rests in its meticulously considered selection of exciting and unusual documentaries, shorts, and feature films from around the world and this year too, we have an exciting line-up in store. Additionally, our team is curating a series of special programming events that will interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers.”