STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

10th Dharamshala International Film Festival reveals line-up 

The 10th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be held online from November 4 to 10, 2021.

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Dharamshala International Film Festival

By Express News Service

The 10th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be held online from November 4 to 10, 2021. This is the second time the hillside festival has gone online, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DIFF’s 2021 line-up features the Indian premieres of Feathers (winner of Grand Prize at the Cannes Critics’ Week), The Tale of King Crab (premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight), El Planeta (premiered at Sundance Film Festival), and Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary’s entry to the Oscars).

The titles in the Indian Feature Narratives category include Uljhan (dir. Ashish Pant) and Shoebox (dir. Faraz Ali) and Laila Aur Satt Geet (dir. Pushpendra Singh). On the decision to go online again, festival director Ritu Sarin said, “In this landmark 10th year of DIFF, we are sad that because of the pandemic we will not be able to host a physical festival but we are nonetheless thrilled to reach audiences all over India and beyond with another digital iteration of our beloved festival.

DIFF’s reputation rests in its meticulously considered selection of exciting and unusual documentaries, shorts, and feature films from around the world and this year too, we have an exciting line-up in store. Additionally, our team is curating a series of special programming events that will interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharamshala International Film Festival
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp