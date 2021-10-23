Nivin Pauly's 'Kanakam Kamini Kalaham' to premiere on November 12

By Express News Service

The trailer of Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham has been released along with the release date — November 12.

The film, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval (Android Kunjappan), marks the first direct-to-digital Malayalam release for Disney+ Hotstar.

The trailer promises a quirky, satirical entertainer with a bunch of amusing characters essayed by Nivin Pauly, Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Vincy Aloshious, Jaffer Idukki, and Joy Mathew. Nivin plays an acting teacher and Grace, his wife and former television actor.

The film is produced by Nivin’s home banner Pauly Jr Pictures. Vinod Illampally shot the film while Manoj Kannoth edited it.