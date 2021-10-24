STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vani Viswanath makes a comeback with 'The Criminal Lawyer'

She will share screen space with her husband and actor Baburaj in the movie.

Published: 24th October 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Vani Viswanath

Vani Viswanath

By Online Desk

Mollywood actor Vani Viswanath, who played Susanna in TV Chandran's movie of the same name released in 2000, is making a comeback, after a hiatus, with The Criminal Lawyer.

She will share screen space with her husband and actor Baburaj in the movie. The title launch of the movie was held in Thiruvananthapuram recently. On the occasion, Vani Viswanath said that she is glad that she is about to meet the Malayalam viewers again. She added that what adds to the delight is that she is making a comeback with a good role. 

However, the actor said she wasn't waiting for a meaningful character to make a comeback. She took a break from movies for some personal reasons. 

Vani Viswanath assured that just like her character, the character of her husband Baburaj would also be alluring to the viewers in the upcoming movie.

"I'm an admirer of crime-thriller movies. Hence, when I heard the story of this movie, I liked the thread and decided to act in it. The support you gave me since Mannar Mathai Speaking, you should extend to me all the time. The Malayalam viewer who usually likes realistic characters has extended their support and applause to me whenever I did some unrealistic characters. That support should be always there for me," she said.

The Criminal Lawyer, which comes with the tagline Kill or Die is to be directed by Jithin Jithu.

Vani Viswanath has acted in several south Indian language movies and was dubbed "Action Queen" in Mollywood.

She was adjudged the second best actress by the Kerala State Film Awards for her role in Susanna. She has also dabbled in politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vani Viswanath Baburaj The Criminal Lawyer Malayalam movie
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp