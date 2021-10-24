Vani Viswanath makes a comeback with 'The Criminal Lawyer'

By Online Desk

Mollywood actor Vani Viswanath, who played Susanna in TV Chandran's movie of the same name released in 2000, is making a comeback, after a hiatus, with The Criminal Lawyer.

She will share screen space with her husband and actor Baburaj in the movie. The title launch of the movie was held in Thiruvananthapuram recently. On the occasion, Vani Viswanath said that she is glad that she is about to meet the Malayalam viewers again. She added that what adds to the delight is that she is making a comeback with a good role.

However, the actor said she wasn't waiting for a meaningful character to make a comeback. She took a break from movies for some personal reasons.

Vani Viswanath assured that just like her character, the character of her husband Baburaj would also be alluring to the viewers in the upcoming movie.

"I'm an admirer of crime-thriller movies. Hence, when I heard the story of this movie, I liked the thread and decided to act in it. The support you gave me since Mannar Mathai Speaking, you should extend to me all the time. The Malayalam viewer who usually likes realistic characters has extended their support and applause to me whenever I did some unrealistic characters. That support should be always there for me," she said.

The Criminal Lawyer, which comes with the tagline Kill or Die is to be directed by Jithin Jithu.

Vani Viswanath has acted in several south Indian language movies and was dubbed "Action Queen" in Mollywood.

She was adjudged the second best actress by the Kerala State Film Awards for her role in Susanna. She has also dabbled in politics.