V K Prakash’s 'Erida' to be out on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Erida is a reference to the Greek goddess of conflict and discord. Prakash directed it from a script by YV Rajesh (Georgettan’s Pooram and Marubhoomiyile Aana).

Published: 26th October 2021 08:42 AM

Erida poster

By Express News Service

We had reported last year that Samyuktha Menon is headlining director VK Prakash’s Malayalam-Tamil bilingual film Erida. Co-starring Nassar and Kishore, the female-centric film is set for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 28. 

S Loganathan helmed the camera, with Suresh Urs as the editor. Abhijith Shylanath wrote the music. Ajji Meddayil and Aroma Babu produced it under the banner of Aroma Cinemas and Good Company in association with Prakash’s Trends Ad Film Makers Pvt Ltd.

