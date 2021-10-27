STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jibu Jacob's Ellaam Sheriyaakum to release in theatres on November 19

Director Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Sheriyaakum, starring Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan, will be hitting theatres on November 19.  

Published: 27th October 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Jibu Jacob's Ellaam Sheriyaakum

Still from Jibu Jacob's Ellaam Sheriyaakum

By Express News Service

Thomas Thiruvalla and Dr Paul are producing the Sharis Mohammed-scripted film under the banner of Thomas Thiruvalla Films and Dr Paul Entertainments, respectively. Central Pictures is distributing it.

Ellaam Sheriyaakum is billed as a family drama set against a political backdrop. Asif plays a leftist youth leader while and Rajisha plays his love interest. Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon, Indrans, Johnny Antony, Balu Varghese, James Elijah, Tulsi and Anju Mary Thomas are also part of the cast.

Oseppachan has composed the music for Harinarayan’s lyrics. Notably, the film marks Ouseppachan’s 200th film. Sreejith Nair is the cinematographer, and Suraj E S is the editor.

