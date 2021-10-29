Mohanlal's 'Aarattu' set for grand release in February 2022

By Express News Service

With theatres reopening in Kerala from Monday (October 25), release dates of many new films are being announced. It has been announced that Mohanlal’s Aarattu will be hitting screens on February 10. It is after over a year that a Mohanlal-starrer is getting released in theatres. His last film to be released on the big screen was Big Brother.

Aarattu is directed by B Unnikrishnan and scripted by Udhayakrishna. The film has Mohanlal playing a character named Neyyattinkara Gopan. Shraddha Srinath is the female lead in the film. She plays an IAS officer’s role.

Others in the cast include Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Johny Antony, Malavika, Sheela, Rachana Narayanankutty, and Swasika among others. B Unnikrishnan’s frequent collaborator Shameer Muhammed edited the film, and Vijay Ulaganath handled the camera. Rahul Raj is the music director.