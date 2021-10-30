Soubin Shahir-Lal Jose’s 'Meow' first look out

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Soubin Shahir is part of Lal Jose’s new film Meow which was shot primarily in the Middle East. Lal Jose is putting the final touches to the film. The team has released the first look of Soubin’s character in it.

Meow, scripted by Iqbal Kuttipuram, has Mamta Mohandas as the female lead. Soubin and Mamta play an expatriate couple in the film, which is Lal Jose’s third film in the UAE after Arabikatha and Diamond Necklace. Salim Kumar and Harisree Yusuf are also part of the cast.

The team had revealed earlier that Meow is a family drama revolving around a grocery store owner from Aluva, his wife and three kids. Justin Varghese is the music composer, with Suhail Koya as the lyricist.

Ajmal Babu shot the film, and Ranjan Abraham edited it. Thomas Thiruvalla Films is bankrolling it.