STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayasurya to team up with Joshiy

Jayasurya is awaiting the release of his upcoming films Eesho, Sunny, and Meri Awaz Suno.

Published: 01st September 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Jayasurya-starrer 'Vellam'.

A still from Jayasurya-starrer 'Vellam'.

By Express News Service

After Robinhood, Jayasurya will be reteaming with veteran director Joshiy, this time in a lead role, though. The yet-to-be-titled project is bankrolled by Venu Kunnappally under his Kavya Films banner. The latter made his foray into film production with the Mammootty-starrer Mamangam. Joshiy will direct from a script by scenarist and producer Nishad Koya, who penned films such as Ordinary, Madhura Naranga, and Shikkari Shambu. 

The film is expected to be Joshiy’s next after he wraps up the Suresh Gopi-starrer Paappan. Sharing the announcement on the occasion of his birthday, Jayasurya wrote, “So very excited to share the first look poster of a dream project on my birthday with Joshiy Sir and Venu ettan.Was waiting for a project with Joshiy sir for many years and finally locked a very exciting subject!”

Meanwhile, Jayasurya is awaiting the release of his upcoming films Eesho, Sunny, and Meri Awaz Suno. He is also attached to Kathanar, Rama Sethu, and the biopic of actor Sathyan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayasurya Robinhood Kavya Films Venu Kunnappally Joshiy
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp