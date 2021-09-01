Jayasurya to team up with Joshiy

By Express News Service

After Robinhood, Jayasurya will be reteaming with veteran director Joshiy, this time in a lead role, though. The yet-to-be-titled project is bankrolled by Venu Kunnappally under his Kavya Films banner. The latter made his foray into film production with the Mammootty-starrer Mamangam. Joshiy will direct from a script by scenarist and producer Nishad Koya, who penned films such as Ordinary, Madhura Naranga, and Shikkari Shambu.

The film is expected to be Joshiy’s next after he wraps up the Suresh Gopi-starrer Paappan. Sharing the announcement on the occasion of his birthday, Jayasurya wrote, “So very excited to share the first look poster of a dream project on my birthday with Joshiy Sir and Venu ettan.Was waiting for a project with Joshiy sir for many years and finally locked a very exciting subject!”

Meanwhile, Jayasurya is awaiting the release of his upcoming films Eesho, Sunny, and Meri Awaz Suno. He is also attached to Kathanar, Rama Sethu, and the biopic of actor Sathyan.