Prithviraj, Nayanthara on board Alphonse Puthren’s thriller Gold

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Alphonse Puthren was in talks with Prithviraj for his new film after Premam. We have learnt that the project, titled Gold, will have Prithviraj and Nayanthara as the leads. Actor Ajmal Ameer is involved too. The film is said to be a thriller in the vein of Puthren’s directorial debut, Neram.

The director, who initially announced Paattu, a musical with Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara, is expected to work on it after Gold. Paattu was put on hold owing to pandemic-induced scheduling conflicts. Supriya Menon will produce Gold under the banner of Prithviraj Productions jointly with Listin Stephen of Magic Frames.

The shoot date is said to be around mid-September, outside Kerala.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is busy with his second directorial feature, Bro Daddy, in which he shares the screen with Mohanlal, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Murali Gopy, Soubin Shahir and others.