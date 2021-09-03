First footage from Gokul Suresh’s comedy out

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Gokul Suresh completed a new film called Ambalamukkile Visheshangal, helmed by director Jayaram Kailas.

The makers have released the first footage in the form of a song, ‘Nannavan’, the video of which sees Gokul as the dutiful son of a policeman played by Major Ravi.

Sannidanandan crooned the track composed and arranged by Ranjin Raj. B K Harinarayanan wrote the lyrics with backing vocals from Ranjin Raj & Vipin.

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is a comedic tale of events in the eponymous village and its residents.

Umesh Krishnan penned the story and screenplay.