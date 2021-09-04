Trailer of Rajeev Ravi’s true crime drama 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' lands

By Express News Service

In the first trailer of Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayum, a police officer asks why they need to go outside Kerala for a ‘theft’ case. “It’s not a murder, right?” he asks.

What’s in a robbery case that led a group of police officers from Kerala to venture into a Hindi-speaking territory? We get a slight hint of the gravity of such a case in the trailer footage which bears Rajeev Ravi’s trademark grittiness and raw dialogues.

A cinematic document of a robbery case from 2015 that occurred in Kasargod, Kuttavum Shikshayum features Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen, Senthil Krishna, and Alencier Ley Lopez in the roles of police officers tasked to hunt down the culprits.

Actor-cop Sibi Thomas scripted it jointly with journalist Sreejith Divakaran. B Ajithkumar (Eeda) edited the film photographed by Suresh Rajan (Thottappan). Arun Kumar VR produced it under the banner of Film Roll Productions.