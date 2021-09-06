Delhi Police arrest actor Leena Maria Paul

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Leena Maria Paul, who was in the news after the beauty parlour shoot out incident at Kochi in 2017 involving gangster Ravi Pujari, has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for her alleged involvement in an extortion case along with her husband Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Reports say Delhi Police is probing an extortion case of Rs 200 crores against Leena and Sukesh. As per the complaint, Leena supported Sukesh for allegedly duping people.

Though Sukesh is lodged in Rohini Jail in Delhi, he operated an extortion racket from jail with the help of his accomplices. Both Sukesh and Leena are facing several criminal cases after their fraudulent activities were unearthed by enforcement agencies in Tamil Nadu and Maharastra. The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against her and seized all her properties.