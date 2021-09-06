STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Minnal Murali' to premiere on Netflix 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Basil Joseph's upcoming Malayalam-language superhero film "Minnal Murali" will make its debut on streaming service Netflix.

Produced by Sophia Paul through the banner Weekend Blockbusters, the movie stars Malayalam star Tovino Thomas in the lead, Netflix said in a statement.

"Minnal Murali" will be released in Malayalam as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

The story is about an ordinary man -turned-superhero Murali, who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers.

Joseph said the attempt with the film is to present a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level.

"Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action.

"The film is going to be a really exciting one and I am looking forward to the release.

It has been a dream project for the entire team and I am glad that the film is releasing on Netflix," the filmmaker said.

Thomas, who earlier worked with Joseph on his 2017 sports comedy "Godha", said he has played the character of Minnal Murali with full commitment.

"I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali.

"I've learnt a lot and I'm grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do," he added.

Paul of Weekend Blockbusters said making "Minnal Murali" was a challenging yet gratifying experience.

"I am proud of this journey. We brought together the best team of actors, technicians and platforms for the rise of this 'local' superhero - Minnal Murali," she added.

She said the superhero movie transcends languages as at its core there is a human story of emotions and circumstances.

"I am thrilled and proud of Minnal Murali. I am glad that we got an opportunity to join hands with Netflix on their upcoming Malayalam film.

Minnal Murali is just the beginning.

We are just getting started."

"Minnal Murali" was set to release theatrically in 2020 but the film was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix is yet to announce a release date for the movie.

