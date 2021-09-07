STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Happy 70th Birthday Mammootty: Kamal Hassan, Mohanlal and Prithviraj wish Mollywood megastar

To mark Mammootty's milestone birthday, Kamal Haasan shared a special video message speaking in Malayalam to greet the superstar on his birthday.

Published: 07th September 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

(From clockwise) Actor Mammootty, Prithviraj, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan

(From clockwise) Actor Mammootty, Prithviraj, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan. (File photo| EPS and IMDb)

By IANS

KOCHI: A string of southern film personalities such as Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Prithiviraj Sukumaran, among many others, have wished Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who turned 70 on Tuesday.

To mark Mammootty's milestone birthday, Kamal Haasan shared a special video message speaking in Malayalam to greet the superstar on his birthday.

IN PICS|  Check out 40 vintage photographs of Mammootty

Superstar Mohanlal too shared a video message to wish Mammootty, whom he considers as his 'big brother.' He captioned the clip: "Happy Birthday dear Ichakka @mammootty."

Calling Mammootty his inspiration, Nivin Pauly tweeted: "The Legend of Indian Cinema and my Inspiration! #HappyBirthday Dear Mammukka." Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a throwback picture with Mammootty to wish him on his birthday.

"I don't have a better photo...coz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka!"

Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty tagged Mammootty as one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema.

He wrote: "Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I'm happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you. May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings."

The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates70 th birthday, check how well you know him

Actor Sarath Kumar simply wrote: "Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday. Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always."

Actress Manju Warrier wished Mammootty with a special painting. Her caption for the image read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMMOOKKA!!!"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Mammootty Happy Birthday Mammootty Prithviraj Mollywood Dulquer Salmaan Mamukka
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp