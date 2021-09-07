Happy 70th Birthday Mammootty: Kamal Hassan, Mohanlal and Prithviraj wish Mollywood megastar

By IANS

KOCHI: A string of southern film personalities such as Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Prithiviraj Sukumaran, among many others, have wished Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who turned 70 on Tuesday.

To mark Mammootty's milestone birthday, Kamal Haasan shared a special video message speaking in Malayalam to greet the superstar on his birthday.

Superstar Mohanlal too shared a video message to wish Mammootty, whom he considers as his 'big brother.' He captioned the clip: "Happy Birthday dear Ichakka @mammootty."

Calling Mammootty his inspiration, Nivin Pauly tweeted: "The Legend of Indian Cinema and my Inspiration! #HappyBirthday Dear Mammukka." Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a throwback picture with Mammootty to wish him on his birthday.

Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty tagged Mammootty as one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema.

He wrote: "Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I'm happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you. May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings."

Actor Sarath Kumar simply wrote: "Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday. Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always."

Actress Manju Warrier wished Mammootty with a special painting. Her caption for the image read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMMOOKKA!!!"