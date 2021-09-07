STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jassie Gift lends voice for song in 777 Charlie

777 Charlie, written and directed by Kiranraj, has a labrador dog playing a full-fledged role besides Rakshit Shetty. 

A still from Rakshit Shetty-starrer '777 Charlie'.

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie is releasing in five languages— Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. After the excellent response garnered by the film’s teaser, the makers plan to release a track, Torture Song, from the film. The song will be out on September 9 in five languages, for which renowned playback singers from each language have lent their voices. 

Jassie Gift, well-known for his unique voice, rendered the song in Malayalam; Gana Balachandar, Vijay Prakash, Ram Miriyala, and Swaroop Khan have sung the Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi versions, respectively.

777 Charlie, written and directed by Kiranraj, has a labrador dog playing a full-fledged role besides Rakshit Shetty. The film marks the Kannada debut of Bobby Simha. 

With Sangeetha Sringeri in the female lead, the film also features Raj B Shetty and Danish Sait in prominent roles. GS Gupta is producing it under the banner of Paramvah Studios. It has music scored by Nobin Paul.

777 Charlie will be presented in Malayalam by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj, and director Karthik Subbaraj will be distributing the film in Tamil under his production house, Stone Bench Films.

