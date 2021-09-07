Minnal Murali confirmed for direct Netflix release

By Express News Service

After recent speculations about the direct-to-digital release of Minnal Murali on Netflix, the streaming giant has officially confirmed the news. However, they are yet to disclose a release date. Helmed by Basil Joseph (Kunjiramayanam, Godha), the superhero film led by Tovino Thomas is among the most awaited films this year. Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters is producing the film. The dubbed versions —Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English—will be released on the same day.

Touted as the first Malayalam superhero flick, Minnal Murali will have Tovino essaying Murali, an ordinary man who turns into a superhero after being struck by a bolt of lightning that bestows him with special powers. The film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

Sharing his excitement, Basil Joseph said, “We wanted to create a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level. Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, we focused our genuine efforts were on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action. The film is going to be really exciting, and I am looking forward to the release. It has been a dream project for the entire team, and I am glad that the film is releasing on Netflix.”

Talking about the production of the film Sophia Paul from Weekend Blockbusters said, “As a producer, this was my most challenging yet gratifying experience. I am proud of this journey. We put together a team of the best actors, technicians, and platforms for this ‘local’ superhero, Minnal Murali, to rise.

This superhero movie transcends languages as, at its core, it is a human story of emotions and circumstances. I am thrilled and proud of Minnal Murali. I am glad that we got an opportunity to join hands with Netflix on their upcoming Malayalam film. Minnal Murali is just the beginning. We are just getting started.”