Alphonse Puthren-Prithviraj project Gold  starts rolling

By Express News Service

Alphonse Puthren’s third film, Gold, has commenced production outside Kerala. Starring Prithviraj, Nayanthara and Ajmal Ameer, the film is bankrolled by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions and Listin Stephen of Magic Frames.

Prithviraj, who just completed directing Bro Daddy, will join the sets by the last week of September. Alphonse Puthren was earlier supposed to direct Paattu with Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara but has decided to begin work on it later, once the pandemic subsides. Nayanthara’s last Malayalam film was Nizhal, with Kunchacko Boban. Her last release was the Tamil film Netrikann.