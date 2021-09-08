Mohanlal, Shaji Kailas reteam after 12 years

By Express News Service

After a gap of 12 years, Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas are reteaming again for a feature that will go on floors next month. The as-yet-untitled project has a script by Rajesh Jayaraman (Praana, Bhagyadevatha), with backing from Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Announcing the news on his social media handles, Mohanlal wrote, “It’s with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with Shaji Kailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. Am sure it’s going to be worth the wait.”

It's with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvr under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years. pic.twitter.com/WKRFlQO8sg — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 8, 2021

Shaji Kailas said, “It has been a long 12 years, and finally the wait is over. You might not know how much I am excited to join my dear Mohanlal for a new project.” The details of the rest of the crew should be out soon.

Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas last worked together on the 2009 film Red Chillies. They began their first collaboration with the blockbuster Aaraam Thampuran in 1997, followed by an even bigger hit, Narasimham, in 2000. The latter launched the production career of Antony Perumbavoor.

Meanwhile, Shaji Kailas has put the filming of Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva on hold due to the pandemic-imposed constraints. The project is expected to resume after Prithviraj completes the Alphonse Puthren film Gold. Mohanlal recently completed the shoot for Bro Daddy and is now in the middle of filming Jeethu Joseph’s The 12th Man.