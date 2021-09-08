STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal, Shaji Kailas reteam after 12 years

Shaji Kailas will work on the project before he resumes shoot of Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva.

Published: 08th September 2021 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal with Antony Perumbavoor and Shaji Kailas

Mohanlal with Antony Perumbavoor and Shaji Kailas

By Express News Service

After a gap of 12 years, Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas are reteaming again for a feature that will go on floors next month. The as-yet-untitled project has a script by Rajesh Jayaraman (Praana, Bhagyadevatha), with backing from Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Announcing the news on his social media handles, Mohanlal wrote, “It’s with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with Shaji Kailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. Am sure it’s going to be worth the wait.”

Shaji Kailas said, “It has been a long 12 years, and finally the wait is over. You might not know how much I am excited to join my dear Mohanlal for a new project.”  The details of the rest of the crew should be out soon. 

Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas last worked together on the 2009 film Red Chillies. They began their first collaboration with the blockbuster Aaraam Thampuran in 1997, followed by an even bigger hit, Narasimham, in 2000. The latter launched the production career of Antony Perumbavoor. 

Meanwhile, Shaji Kailas has put the filming of Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva on hold due to the pandemic-imposed constraints. The project is expected to resume after Prithviraj completes the Alphonse Puthren film Gold. Mohanlal recently completed the shoot for Bro Daddy and is now in the middle of filming Jeethu Joseph’s The 12th Man.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohanlal Shaji Kailas Antony Perumbavoor Rajesh Jayaraman Aashirvad Cinemas
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp