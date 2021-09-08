Prithviraj completes second directorial 'Bro Daddy'

By Express News Service

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second directorial Bro Daddy has been wrapped up after 44 days of the shoot. Prithviraj took to his social media handle to inform the same by sharing a location still featuring him and Mohanlal.

Prithviraj tweeted, “Done! 2nd directorial! It’s been such a joy to watch him have so much fun in front of the camera! Thank you cheta, @Mohanlal.” Prithviraj also thanked producer Anthony Perumbavoor for “having so much faith and conviction” in him, besides thanking a “fantastic cast, and a superb crew”.

Bro Daddy, scripted by debutants Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, is billed as a fun-filled family drama. The film has Mohanlal and Prithviraj as the leads. Others in the cast include Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, Soubin Shahir, and Lalu Alex.

Abinandhan Ramanujam helms the camera while Akhilesh Mohan handles the edits. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Meanwhile, Prithviraj has Kaduva, Jana Gana Mana, and a few other acting commitments lined up. Mohanlal, on the other hand, will be shooting for Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man next.