First look of Manju Warrier-Biju Menon’s 'Lalitham Sundaram' out

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Biju Menon’s birthday yesterday, the first look of his new film Lalitham Sundaram has been released. Actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Prithviraj have shared the poster on their respective social media handles.

Biju Menon and Manju Warrier play the lead roles in the film that marks the directorial debut of Manju’s brother Madhu Wariar. Lalitham Sundaram, scripted by Pramod Mohan, is touted to be a family drama, which also has Deepti Sati, Saiju Kurup, and Anu Mohan in other integral roles. The technical team has P Sukumar as the cinematographer, Lijo Paul as the editor, and Bijibal as the composer.

The project is backed jointly by Manju’s production house Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.Biju Menon, meanwhile, has Oru Thekkan Thallu Case coming up next. He will also be seen in a crucial role in the Suresh Gopi-starrer Ottakomban. Manju Warrier, on the other hand, has several projects like Jack and Jill, Kayattam, Padavettu, Meri Awaaz Suno, Velllarikkapattanam, 9 MM, and Kaapa lined up.