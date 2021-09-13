Popular villain of the 90s, Malayalam actor Riza Bava passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam actor and dubbing artist Riza Bava, who is most remembered for his role as John Honai in 1990 Siddique-Lal blockbuster In Harihar Nagar, died in Kochi on Monday. He was 60.

The actor has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for kidney-related infection for some time now. He died following a stroke in the afternoon, according to hospital authorities.

There would not be any public homage as the samples collected from the actor’s body tested positive for Covid. Riza Bava began his acting career as a theatre artist, before entering the film world in 1984 through Vishupakshi. But the movie could not be released. He made his debut in 1990 through Shaji Kailas-directed comedy-drama Dr Pasupathy, in which he played the hero opposite to Paravathy Jayaram. The popularity of his villainous role later in the year as John Honai led to him being cast as a villain or anti-hero character in the following years.

Riza Bava acted in nearly 140 movies. He also carved a niche as a dubbing artist, giving voice to the characters played mostly by Tamil actor Thalaivasal Vijay. In 2010, he won the state award for dubbing artist in the film Karmayogi.

Perhaps his most notable performance as a dubbing artist came in the critically acclaimed 2011 film Pranayam, directed by Blessy. In it, he gave voice to Anupam Kher’s character which was as prominent as that of Mohanlal and Jayaprada. Following a decline in acting offers in films, Riza Bava switched to small screen, mainly acting in Malayalam TV serials.

A native of Mundamveli in Kochi, his final rites will be held on Tuesday at Chembittapally Juma Masjid, Kochangadi. He is survived by wife Jameela, daughter Ferooza, son-in-law Sahal (businessman) and grandson Adam Jordan.