Kaanekkaane trailer hints at a mystery element

By Express News Service

Kaanekkaane starring Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shruti Ramachandran, and Suraj Venjaramoodu is set for direct OTT premier on SonyLIV on September 17. Meanwhile, the makers have released the trailer online. It doesn’t give away much about the plot with a mystery element in it.

Kaanekkaane is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay. The film marks the reunion of the writers and director after the success of Uyare.

Kaanekaane, as per the makers, is a fictional tale of real human relationships and emotions. Shruti Jayan, Binu Pappu, Dhanya Mary Varghese, Rony David Raj, and Abhiram Poduval are also part of the cast. Alby Antony is the cinematographer and Abhilash Chandran, the editor. Ranjin Raj of Joseph fame composed the music. The film is being produced under the banner of DreamKatcher.