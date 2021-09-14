STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Film Critics Awards announced

The Great Indian Kitchen’ directed by Jeo Baby has bagged the award for the best film at the Kerala Film Critics Awards for the year 2020.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:32 AM

A still from 'The Great Indian Kitchen' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Great Indian Kitchen’ directed by Jeo Baby has bagged the award for the best film at the Kerala Film Critics Awards for the year 2020. Siddharth Siva has been adjudged the best director for his movie Ennivar. Prithviraj and Biju Menon shared the best actor award for their performance in ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ while Surabhi Lekshmi (Jwalamukhi) and Samyuktha Menon (Aanum Pennum, Vellam and Wolf) shared the award for the best actress. The 45th Kerala Film Critics Awards were announced on Monday. 

The Chalachitra Ratnam lifetime achievement award has been accorded to master filmmaker K G George.
The awards were announced by George Onakkoor, president of the association and jury chairman. The jury members included Thekkinkad Joseph, Balan Thirumala, Aravindan Vallachira, Joseph Mathew Pala, Suku Palkulangara and A Chandrasekhar. A total of 34 films were considered by the jury.

Director Harikumar has been selected for the Critics Ruby Jubilee Award to mark the director’s contributions to Indian cinema for the last 40 years. Actor Mamukkoya, actor Saikumar and actress Bindu Panicker will be presented with the Chalachitra Prathibha Puraskaram for their diverse roles.

PRITHVIRAJ, BIJU MENON SHARE BEST ACTOR AWARD
Other awards
Second Best Film: Vellam (Samir)
Best Debutant Award 
Actor: Anand Roshan
Actress: Afsana Lakshmi (Velutha Madhuram)
Direction: Vian Vishnu 
(Ek Din)
Special Jury Awards
Direction: Zeenat (Randaam Naal) 
Jinoy Jebit (Kozhipporu)
Lyricist: B T Anilkumar (Leica)

