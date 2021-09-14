'Ottu' resumes shoot in Mumbai

By Express News Service

The Kunchacko Boban-Arvind Swami starrer Ottu has resumed shoot in Mumbai. The second feature of Theevandi director Fellini TP, the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual had commenced filming early this year. The team had later put the shoot on hold owing to pandemic concerns.

The film, whose Tamil title is Rendagam, marks Arvind Swami’s return to Malayalam cinema after 25 years. Eesha Rebba plays the female lead. Ottu marks the Malayalam debut of the Pitta Kathalu actor. Fellini had told us earlier that the film is full-fledged entertainer which is being shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil instead of dubbing it in Tamil. Aside from Mumbai, Bhatkal (Karnataka) and Goa are the other main locations.

The team had initially planned to shoot the second schedule in Kerala but as the current restrictions allow only for a limited crew to be present, it was decided to shoot these portions in Mumbai. Fellini is directing a script by S Sajeev with backing from actor Arya and producer Shaji Nadeshan’s August Cinemas. AR Rahman’s nephew AH Kaashif is composing the music.