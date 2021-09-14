Tovino, Kalyani to share screen in 'Thallumaala'

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Khalid Rahman has replaced Muhsin Parari as the director of Thallumaala, starring Tovino Thomas. The former has confirmed his involvement while updating that Kalyani Priyadarshan will be playing the female lead. Muhsin and Ashraf Hamza (Thamaasha-fame) share co-writing credit on the film’s script.

Announcing that the film will start rolling on October 15, Khalid said that he is delighted to be taking on the reins of Thallumaala. “I am extremely happy to be associating with Moosi (Muhsin) and Asarppu (Ashraf). It’s no exaggeration to say our friendship and the script of Thallumaala grew up together in the last five years. It’s nothing but a dream we weaved together and we know that it’s exciting, but challenging at the same time. I want to thank one of the most enthusiastic producers of our industry, Aashiq Usman, for trusting us and keeping the spirit intact.”

It was announced earlier that cinematographer Jimshi Khalid will be reteaming with Khalid again after Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and Unda. Rex Vijayan and Shahbaz Aman will compose the tracks with Sushin Shyam working on the background score.

The rest of the details are expected to be announced later. The film is expected to be a fun-filled realistic drama. Meanwhile, Tovino is awaiting the release of Minnal Murali, which is slated for a direct release on Netflix. Kalyani, on the other hand, will be seen in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam and Priyadarshan’s Marakkar next.