Babu Antony signs journalism thriller

By Express News Service

Babu Antony will return to thriller territory with a project titled Santa Maria, directed by newcomer Vinu Vijay and produced by Leemon Chittilappilly under the banner of Don Godly Productions. Filmmaker and scenarist Amal K Joby penned the story, screenplay and dialogues.

The makers released a creepy-looking poster showing a man on a chair in a blood-splattered Santa outfit, with a hammer on the left side and a guitar on the right. As per the makers, Santa Maria revolves around some unforeseen murders in Kochi during one Christmas season, the ensuing animosity between the police and journalists, and subsequent events.

Babu Antony will essay a journalist in Santa Maria. The actor is expected to do the project after Omar Lulu’s Power Star. Apart from Babu Antony, the film also stars Irshad, Alencier, Rony David Raj, Vijay Nelliz, Manju Pillai, Ameya Mathew, Shaalin Zoya, Edavela Babu, Sreejaya Nair and Zinil Zainudheen.

Manju Pillai’s brother Vivek Pillai will co-direct the film. Shiju M Bhaskar is the cinematographer; Jose Arukalil will edit while Kedar composes the music. The team aims to start shooting in November, in Kochi and surrounding areas.