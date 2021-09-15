Shane Nigam’s next is a coming-of-age drama

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Shane Nigam has signed a new project titled Parakramam, helmed by debutant Arjun Ramesh who will direct from his own script, touted as a feel-good, coming-of-age drama. The film will have Shane playing his character in two age groups: 18-19; late 20s.

Though the title suggests a hint of violence, Arjun assures that Parakramam is not a violent story. “The title, in this case, alludes more to an act of daring or mischief rather than something alarming,” clarifies the Bengaluru-based filmmaker. “To put it vaguely, it revolves around this activity and the subsequent events. There is no earth-shattering twist or anything to speak of.”

Arjun cast Shane after being impressed with his role in Kumbalangi Nights. “There is a degree of maturity in that performance which I found much to my liking. So when I was thinking of an actor to play the lead in my script, I couldn’t think of anyone else,” he adds. As for shoot plans, the team is currently in the pre-production stage while assessing the present situation.

“Though the story is set primarily in central Kerala, we have the little matter of securing permits for shooting in certain areas. Moreover, we have a few spots outside Kerala too, and a fair amount of crowd scenes. We hope to see things improve here in the next few months. We’ll proceed after getting a clearer picture,” shares Arjun.

Parakramam will be lensed by cinematographer Alex J Pulickal and edited by Kiran Das.

Pratik C Abhyankar and Shabareesh Varma are the composer and the lyricist, respectively. Prasanth Madhav will handle the art department and Sapthaa, the sound design.