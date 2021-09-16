Dhyan Srinivasan, Sunny Wayne to lead 'Thrayam'

By Express News Service

Sunny Wayne, Dhyan Srinivasan and Aju Varghese will star in Thrayam, directed by debutant Sanjith Chandrasenan. Niranjana Anoop, Sarayu Mohan, Anarkali Marikar, Shalu Rahim, Surabhi Santosh, and Dayyana Hameed play the female leads in the film.

Niranj Maniyan Pillai Raju, Rahul Madhav, Sreejith Ravi, Chandunath, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Thirike-fame Gopikrishnan K Verma, and Dain Davis will play the other leads. According to Sanjith, the film explores an interconnected series of events featuring various characters through a single night.

“It revolves around a host of individuals grappling with a lot of conflicts. They lead one life during the day and another at night. Thrayam explores this distinction, how one story impacts another, and how different lives become intertwined, unwittingly or otherwise,” shares the filmmaker.

Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film will have cinematographer Jiju Sunny handling the shots. Arun K Gopinath, who scripted God’s Own Country, penned Thrayam. Arun Muralidharan will compose the music, and Ratheesh Raj will edit.