Mohanlal joins sets of Jeethu Joseph’s 'The 12th Man'

By Express News Service

Jeethu Joseph recently kicked off the shoot of The 12th Man, his next after Drishyam 2. Mohanlal, who plays the central character, has just joined the sets. The shoot of the mystery drama is underway at Idukki, the film’s primary location. Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhava, Anu Sithara, Leona Lishoy, Shine Tom Chacko, Anusree, Chandunadh, Santhi Maya Devi, Aditi Ravi, Veena Nandakumar, Sshivada, and Priyanka Nair are also part of the cast. Satheesh Kurup is cranking the camera. KR Krishnakumar wrote the script of the film which is being edited by VS Vinayak. Anil Johnson is the composer.