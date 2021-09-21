Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam completed

By Express News Service

Filming of Mammootty-Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam has been finally completed, as per screenwriter Devadath Shaji.Sharing the news on his social media handles, Devadath wrote, “Finally... Pack up! It’s emotional. Obviously! Penning the script for an Amal Neerad-Mammootty movie is a lifetime opportunity, I believe.

Expressing my wholehearted love and gratitude to each and every member of the Bheeshma Parvam team, especially my dear mentor Amal Neerad Sir. Thank you, everyone! Rest on the screen!”Billed as a gangster drama, Bheeshma Parvam co-stars Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Veena Nandakumar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nadiya Moidu, Lena, Maala Parvathy, and Farhaan Faasil.