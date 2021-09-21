STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam completed

Filming of Mammootty-Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam has been finally completed, as per screenwriter Devadath Shaji.

Published: 21st September 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Mammootty and Amal Neerad's film Bheeshma Parvam

Poster of Mammootty and Amal Neerad's film Bheeshma Parvam

By Express News Service

Filming of Mammootty-Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam has been finally completed, as per screenwriter Devadath Shaji.Sharing the news on his social media handles, Devadath wrote, “Finally... Pack up! It’s emotional. Obviously! Penning the script for an Amal Neerad-Mammootty movie is a lifetime opportunity, I believe.

Expressing my wholehearted love and gratitude to each and every member of the Bheeshma Parvam team, especially my dear mentor Amal Neerad Sir. Thank you, everyone! Rest on the screen!”Billed as a gangster drama, Bheeshma Parvam co-stars Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Veena Nandakumar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nadiya Moidu, Lena, Maala Parvathy, and Farhaan Faasil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mammootty Bheeshma Parvam
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp