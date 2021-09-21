STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny trailer: Jayasurya goes through a myriad of emotions

Sunny, which is Jayasurya’s 100th film, is a single-character drama where other cast members make contributions to the narrative through voices.

Actor Jayasurya in a still from 'Sunny' trailer.:

By Express News Service

The trailer of director Ranjith Sankar’s upcoming release, Sunny, has been released by Amazon Prime Video, where the film will premiere on September 23. Sunny, which is Jayasurya’s 100th film, is a single-character drama where other cast members make contributions to the narrative through voices, text messages, and photographs.

The trailer takes us through the life of Sunny (essayed by Jayasurya), a seemingly disillusioned musician who leaves Dubai and returns to his hometown while Kerala is reeling from the impact of a global pandemic.

Quarantined in a hotel room, Sunny goes through a myriad of emotions owing to various factors. Written by Ranjith Sankar, the film is his joint production with Jayasurya under their banner Dreams N Beyond. Sunny marks the duo’s eighth collaboration.

Comments

