Asif Ali completes Jis Joy’s next, a thriller

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Jis Joy is reuniting with Asif Ali once again. The film, which also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Antony Varghese, and Reba Monica Varghese, has wrapped up filming.

The yet-to-be-titled thriller has Jis Joy directing a screenplay he wrote based on a story by Bobby and Sanjay, who also wrote the story of Joy’s last film Mohankumar Fans.

Notably, this is the first time that Asif, Nimisha, Antony and Reba are sharing the screen. Siddique, Rony David Raj, Sreehari, Athulya Chandra, and Sreelekshmi play the other cast members. Rahul Ramesh cranks the camera for the film bankrolled under the banner of Central Advertising Agency.