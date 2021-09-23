STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali completes Jis Joy’s next, a thriller

Notably, this is the first time that Asif, Nimisha, Antony and Reba are sharing the screen.

Published: 23rd September 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

The yet-to-be-titled thriller has Jis Joy directing a screenplay he wrote based on a story by Bobby and Sanjay, who also wrote the story of Joy’s last film Mohankumar Fans. 

The yet-to-be-titled thriller has Jis Joy directing a screenplay he wrote based on a story by Bobby and Sanjay, who also wrote the story of Joy’s last film Mohankumar Fans. 

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Jis Joy is reuniting with Asif Ali once again. The film, which also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Antony Varghese, and Reba Monica Varghese, has wrapped up filming. 
The yet-to-be-titled thriller has Jis Joy directing a screenplay he wrote based on a story by Bobby and Sanjay, who also wrote the story of Joy’s last film Mohankumar Fans. 

Notably, this is the first time that Asif, Nimisha, Antony and Reba are sharing the screen. Siddique, Rony David Raj, Sreehari, Athulya Chandra, and Sreelekshmi play the other cast members. Rahul Ramesh cranks the camera for the film bankrolled under the banner of Central Advertising Agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asif Ali Jis Joy
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp